If you want to overcome restlessness caused by weeks-long quarantine, join ŻfinMalta on Sunday as it streams a free ballet class.

“There is something beautiful and rewarding about sharing what you love with others,” ŻfinMalta’s Artistic Director Paolo Mangiola said.

“I look forward to teaching this basic ballet class to anyone who has always wanted to try but never had the time, or perhaps felt a little shy. Our ballet dancers and myself hope you will join us virtually.”

The free online class will be held at 6pm. Participating is easy - send an email on info@zfinmalta.org with the subject line: Ballet class with ŻfinMalta. You will then receive an email with the Zoom meeting invitation and all the relevant information.

Everyone – irrespective of ability, background, or age is invited to attend. Dancing is for everyone, and we all deserve the happiness that movement brings with it, particularly during these times.

The only requirement is your own imagination and curiosity.

Follow ŻfinMalta on Facebook (@zfinmalta) and Instagram (@zfinmalta).