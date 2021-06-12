ŻfinMalta welcomes audiences back to live performances this summer with the restaging of a major work by renowned choreographer Roy Assaf at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

Through the potent language of choreography in Girls & Boys, Assaf highlights some of the attributes that make us human and how they are imposed upon the gender binary roles of masculine and feminine.

The work turns gender dynamics and roles on their head in a performance that is at once playful and provocative.

This production is a reminder of the high calibre of work being created in Malta through its National Dance Company.

“As a repertory company and the National Dance Company, it is critical for ŻfinMalta to expand its repertoire with works by choreographers of Roy Assaf’s ilk, who are either established or fast making a name for themselves on the international dance stage. Thus, exposing the company dancers to a range of techniques and influences vital to their own professional development, and bringing world-class dance to Maltese audiences.” Paolo Mangiola, artistic director of ŻfinMalta, said.

Girls & Boys is being staged from June 18 to 20 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta at 9.30pm. Seats are limited due to reduced capacity for social distancing. For tickets, visit kultura.mt.