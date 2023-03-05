China’s first Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu will start his second season 13th on the grid at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and said he hoped for a points finish on Sunday.

Zhou was one place behind his Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas after a tense and close qualifying session at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday.

Zhou clocked a best lap of one minute and 31.473 compared to the Finn’s 1:31.443.

“Even from this position outside the top 10, I feel we have the potential to gain positions in the race as we did last year when we climbed through the field,” he said, as quoted by the team.

