Local NGO Żibel is this year implementing the international environmental initiative known as #Potavristou initiated by the Cypriot NGO AKTI Unite.

‘Potavristou’, used in the Cypriot dialect, roughly translates into “reach out” or “lend a hand”.

Every year since 2019, AKTI organises the initiative in September. The concept is simple: every person or friends group can reach out, wherever they are, pick up the rubbish around them, count it, and send a message to AKTI’s social media, including the data and pictures. Alternatively, the participants can upload the pictures of the clean-up on their own social media accounts and write #potavristou, #akti. Maltese participants can add #Zibel on the post’s description.

Since its inception, 7,772 volunteers from 843 locations in Cyprus and 155 other locations took part in Potavristou, collecting 47 tons of garbage.

This campaign follows the already ongoing collaboration between AKTI, Żibel and GSD Marketing Ltd with the programme Zero Waste HoReCa, which is funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation. This programme helps HoReCa outlets to reduce carbon emissions, water usage and waste.