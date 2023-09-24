In its fight against marine plastic pollution, NGO Żibel, in collaboration with the Zero Waste HoReCa Programme, has strategically placed 10 skips along the coast of Malta solely for the disposal of marine plastics.

These skips act as designated collection points, where individuals and groups can deposit the marine waste they gather during coastal clean-up activities.

Marine plastic waste requires special treatment for recycling and cannot be recycled with regular plastic waste due to it becoming contaminated.

This targeted effort ensures that marine plastics find their way to the right channels, where they can be properly recycled and become new products.

The location of the bins can be viewed on the Żibel website, https://www.zibel.org/zibel-tribe.

To access the bins, scan the QR code on the bin, enter your contact details, the amounts you are depositing and a picture of the waste collected. Once these are submitted, a code for the padlock will appear on your screen so you can unlock the bin and deposit the collected items.

This initiative, named Żibel Tribe, continues to strengthen the Zero Waste HoReCa programme, which targets businesses in the hospitality industry to become more sustainable. Businesses who would want to join this programme can do so by sending an e-mail to program@akti.org.cy.

The success of the Żibel Tribe initiative largely relies on community participation and aims to foster a sense of responsibility and encourage lasting behavioural changes that promote sustainable practices.

For more information, visit the Żibel Facebook page and to join the Żibel Tribe Group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/ 6765035110206589/.

Through this community, volunteers will be guided on what locations need attention, tips and tricks from the Żibel team and their partners, special projects for the Tribe and many other benefits that only the Żibel Tribe community will receive.