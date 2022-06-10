French champions Paris Saint-Germain are near to reaching an agreement for Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach, French media reported on Friday.

According to Europe 1 an agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane for the former Real Madrid boss ahead of the new season.

RMC Sport claims sources at the Parc des Princes have refused to deny the reports.

Later, a PSG source told AFP that such an agreement would have to be considered with caution.

Pochettino has a year left on his contract and led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title last term but they were knocked out of the Champions League knock-out stages.

The outfit’s hierarchy have publically stated their desire to win the competition with Zidane having guided the Spanish giants to the title three seasons in a row.

