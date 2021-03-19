Zinedine Zidane again raised doubts around his future on Friday by admitting he is not looking beyond the current season as Real Madrid coach.

Zidane’s contract runs until June 2022 but he has refused to confirm he will stay for the duration of that deal, with a possible move to the French national team mooted after the European Championships this summer.

Uncertainty also stems from the way Zidane left the club in 2018, when he unexpectedly resigned following Madrid’s success in the Champions League, only to return less than a year later.

“I don’t look beyond what I am doing now,” said Zidane in a press conference ahead of Madrid’s La Liga game away at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

