Teatru Malta’s retro-futuristic adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s novel A Clockwork Orange is being staged this week as part of ŻiguŻajg 2019.

The plot follows Alex, a violent teenager who, together with his gang of troublemakers, commits a series of hate crimes and some shocking acts. But just how far should one go in terms of education? Should the punishment be as extreme as the crime? How does one deal with such tough-skinned delinquents as Alex and his droogs? Can people actually function like a clockwork machine controlled by the State?

This cast includes Jamie Cardona, Paul Portelli, Stephen Mintoff, Charlotte Stafrace, Monique Dimech Genius, Benjamin Abela, Mikhail Basmadjian, Isabel Warrington, who join forces with director Sean Buhagiar to bring to life a story that does not shy away from pain, violence, disgust, darkness and linguistic acrobatics.

The text has been translated to Maltese by Wayne Flask, while Mario Sammut has designed a brand new soundtrack.

Larinġa Mekkanika is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre today, tomorrow and on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 7pm. Visit www.ziguzajg.org or call 2122 0255 for tickets.