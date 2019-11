An energy-packed dance show celebrating life, uniqueness and diversity is taking place next weekend in Valletta, as part of the ŻiguŻajg festival.

Get Loose is an imagined competition-show choreographed by Berlin-based artist Gabriel Galindez Cruz and performed by young people who have been training with ŻfinMalta for the past months.

Get Loose is taking place on Friday at 5.30pm, on Saturday at 11.30am and on Sunday at 5.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.ziguzajg. org/project/get-loose