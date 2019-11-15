The popular ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People is back for its ninth edition, with a colourful and diverse repertoire of 21 different productions. Aimed at children aged a few months and upwards, the productions cover nine different performance art forms. With performances from Malta, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Spain and the UK, ŻiguŻajg 2019 is full of international flavour.

Woodpecker

Sparkling, warm and friendly sounds, music and movements will stimulate and envelop babies and toddlers in a beautiful installation and performance.

The event is taking place at the City Theatre Studio, Valletta, today between 4.30 and 5.10pm and 6 and 6.40pm; tomorrow 10-10.40am, 11.30am-12.10pm, 4.30-5.10pm and 6-6.40pm and on Sunday 10-10.40am, 11.30am-12.10pm, 4.30-5.10pm, 6-6.40pm

The Little Bath

The Little Bath is a creation based on bubble bath – recognisable and familiar to a child – that can become a playing field for the imagination. In this performance, a dancer sculpts bubble bath to create fragile masses, landscapes and ephemeral characters.

Performances of 30 minutes will be held at Floriana Primary School today at 5.30pm, tomorrow at 11.30am and 5.30pm and on Sunday, at 11.30am and 5.30pm

Ssslip

Two characters inhabit a very slippery world. They lose their balance as they slide along slick surfaces and are immersed in a poetic exploration of stability and instability, balance and imbalance, physical and visual, in this fascinating, risky adventure. Ssslip is performed by two young energetic theatre-makers, driven by a desire to encourage play and risk in young audiences.

Performances of 30 minutes will be held at Studio A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, today at 6pm, tomorrow at 10.30am and 6pm and on Sunday at 10.30am and 5.30pm.

JamBoy

Hertsford Academy has come under fire from a new headteacher who is 100 per cent focused on achieving excellence at any cost! Suddenly no one is safe: from the most popular girl in school to the eccentric Spanish teacher, everyone is feeling the pressure.

Everyone that is, except for one quiet boy – a boy who loves to draw, unnoticed in the corner of the classroom. A superhero in the making, JamBoy can see what is invisible to others. Can he save the school and save the day?

50-minute performances will be held at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre today at 7pm, on Sunday at 6pm, Wednesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Saturday, November 23, at 7pm.

Produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività, ŻiguŻajg will run until November 24. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 2122 3200.