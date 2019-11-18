Home

A visual theatre piece about belonging and feeling at home – in the world and within yourself.

The 45-minute event is taking place at the City Theatre Studio, Valletta, today, tomorrow and on Wednesday at 6.30pm and on Thursday at 5pm.

Suites curieuses

Three men and one woman mischievously embody and breathe life into the famous characters from Little Red Riding Hood. With beautiful details, and a unique sophistication, Suites Curieuses will appeal to the imagination of adults and children alike.

The 45-minute event is being held at Floriana Primary School today at 6pm and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm.

ŻiguŻajg is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività and runs until Sunday. For more information about the various productions on offer and to book tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 2122 3200.