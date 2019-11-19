Glimpse

What do colours sound like? Who can understand the moon? What is the sun saying? How many colours does a dream have?

Glimpse is a music performance for toddlers and their parents and grandparents, in which musicians, music, images, technology and audiences embark on a special friendship. The audience is transported to an enchanted dream world, in which sounds and images play an exciting game.

The 40-minute show is taking place at Valletta Primary School today and tomorrow at 5pm and on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Wild

The daring new dance-circus production explores man’s disconnection with the natural environment. Performers use powerful physicality and daring feats to move through an intriguing forest of tall poles as they try to answer questions such as: where do we belong? Do we choose to survive as a lone wolf or engage with the pack and the tribe?

The 45-minute performance is taking place at Triton Square, Valletta, today, tomorrow and on Thursday at 6.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org.