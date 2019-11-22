Lumi

The minimalist performance and installation is created especially for very young children, who will wander through a surreal space among dancers and objects, interlacing movements, music and light.

Performances will be held at Floriana Primary School today at 5pm and tomorrow and on Sunday at 10am and 4pm. Audiences can choose to enter and exit the space at any point during the two-hour running time.

Transit

A circus team is presenting Transit, a show about living a life on the move. The team keeps the energy of the last circus performance alive, behaving as if it’s their last show together.

The 75-minute performances will be held at the Catholic Institute in Floriana today and tomorrow at 7pm and on Sunday at 6.30pm. On Sunday, there will be an outdoor acrobatic act in Freedom Square, Valletta, between 2.30 and 3pm.

ŻiguŻajg is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività and will run until November 24. For more information about the various productions on offer and to book tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 2122 3200.