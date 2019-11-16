Tingo: The Tuneless Bird

Three birds have migrated to Malta for the winter. The journey has been long and perilous, but they’ve finally touched down and have been reunited after another long year apart.

They share triumphant tunes and terrible tales of their aviation adventures… but who’s the turquoise feathered intruder, and why does he refuse to share his song?

The 30-minute event is taking place at Freedom Square, Valletta, today at noon, on November 23 at 11am and November 24 at 5pm. It will also be held at St George’s Square, Valletta on Friday at 11am.

Fight Girl

When 12-year-old Bo’s parents separate, she moves to an Amsterdam suburb and is invited to join a kick-boxing club where she discovers she has a considerable talent...

The Dutch drama film, directed by Johan Timmers (84 minutes), is being screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, today at 5pm and on November 23 at 4.30pm.

Normalmente o Viceversa

A beautiful story in a tiny, tiny space of everyday objects that come to life.

The 20-minute event is taking place at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre today and tomorrow at 11.30 and 6pm and on Monday at 5pm.

Robin Hood u Marian

This musical, theatrical journey in Maltese, held in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, retells the story of Marian and her beloved Robin.

One-hour performances are being held at the Valletta Primary School today at 4.30 and 6.30pm.

Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs

Can an imaginative boy, his know-it-all cousin and a pack of talking dogs save their happy neighbourhood from a greedy developer?

The Latvia-Poland animation is being screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow and on November 24 between 11.30am and 12.40pm.

Wonder Waters

Join artist Alessio de Girolamo to create a huge temporary artwork, calling out to the world about the value of water.

Workshops and performances led by the artist will focus on the importance of water in our lives.

The one-hour event is being held at Triton Square, Valletta, today at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

ŻiguŻajg is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività and runs until November 24. For more information about the various productions on offer and to book tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 21223200.

Ħożż il-Ħsejjes

This multidisciplinary project takes inspiration from the intrinsic relationship between clay and wheat. Linking the late Gabriel Caruana’s artistic practice focusing on clay as his favoured medium and the use of The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, Birkirkara, this long-term project engages participants of all ages – with a particular focus on children and young people – and asks them to reflect on how we relate to our surroundings and how a community can (re) invent its environment.

One-hour workshops are being held at Space A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, tomorrow at 10am and 4pm, on November 22 at 5pm and on November 24 at 10am.