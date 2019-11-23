The following are two new productions opening today as part of the ŻiguŻajg festival, which is coming to an end tomorrow.

The Man on the Moon

The shadow puppet performance for toddlers is about Charlie, a little girl who loved the moon and the stars. When she turned eight, she moved in with her grandmother. Every night, before she went to bed, she looked out of her window but the stars were no longer there.

Now that she is 10, the moon on her ceiling is long forgotten and Charlie does not wish upon the stars anymore. One day, she goes on an adventure and meets the man on the moon and floats among the stars.

The 40-minute performance is being held in Studio A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, today at 6pm and tomorrow at 11.30am and 6pm.

The Impresario

The short comedy features a number of silly characters with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

It revolves around Mr Angel (Thomas Birch), who attempts to cajole two rival sopranos into appearing together in an upcoming opera. Both women, Madame Silverpeal (Lisa Algozzini) and Madame Goldentrill (Nicola Said) possess outsized egos and crave solo spotlight.

After alternating solos, one soprano endeavouring to outdo the other, the two ultimately join Mr Angel in a light-hearted contrapuntal trio.

In the end, harmony is established as the sopranos agree to appear together, setting aside petty differences, for the sake of art.

The one-hour performance is being held today at 5.30pm and tomorrow at 11.30am.

ŻiguŻajg is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività. For more information about the various productions on offer and to book tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 2122 3200.