ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young people returns from November 18 to 27. It offers a jam-packed program filled with art, dance and theatre that is ready to be enjoyed by the entire family both in live and digital forms.

The festival is in collaboration with not only local artists and creatives, but also international ones. The festival has curated a hybrid program consisting of events that can be accessed and enjoyed both live and digitally.

Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici, highlighted how important such a festival is in giving children and younger people a chance to voice and express their thoughts. He stated that this festival will teach them “how to communicate in several special ways through the art of dance, drama, and music. For children and young people to develop, create, think, and play, they require imagination. Theatre is the best platform to precisely do this and discover the limitless potential of their imaginations and abilities.”

Fondazzjoni Kreattività chairman Rupert Cefai, also agreed by claiming that “the festival has served both as a great source of entertainment but most importantly, as a source of enlightenment to audiences of various ages.” Moreover, this is why the digital school program was pushed forward even further as it “has proven to be increasingly convenient for numerous schools and students to connect and join in on the fun without having to pay any additional charges”. Due to this, more and more children continue to engage with the arts and benefit from them throughout their daily lives.

Festival director Marta Vella said that “for the first time since my appointment back in 2020, we are able to present the festival we have been dreaming of. I couldn’t be prouder to present this year’s programme built around what ŻiguŻajg is known for; artistic excellence, imagination, and creativity.”

From having two original musicals as well as new writing in Maltese, this year’s festival is bound to be a success. Additionally, in constantly striving to improve this festival, she announced that “for the first time ever, ŻiguŻajg is curating the shows at the Malta Book Festival, happening at MFCC Ta’ Qali between November 23 and 27.”

ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2022 will take place between November 18 and 27. For more information or to book your tickets, visit www.ziguzajg.org today.