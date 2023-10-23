ŻiguŻajg Festival – an annual celebration of culture dedicated to children, young people, and their families – serves as a beacon of creativity and inclusivity in the Maltese Islands. This festival is known for its commitment to nurturing young minds and delivering a culturally enriching experience.

ŻiguŻajg Festival actively engages with local artists and performers, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents. The festival director Marta Vella explained, "We are already committed to supporting emerging talent, and we will further bolster our support for local artists by offering more platforms for them to showcase their work."

Beyond the local landscape, ŻiguŻajg Festival celebrates diversity by curating a programme that features multicultural content and both local and international productions. With no less than 16 different events, this year’s edition will host artists from the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Australia, and Scotland.

The festival goes above and beyond passive viewing, actively encouraging audience participation and engagement. It offers interactive workshops, post-show discussions, hands-on activities, and site-specific installations.

Each year, the ŻiguŻajg team strives to broaden its horizons by partnering with local organisations, schools, and community groups. These collaborations form the bedrock of the festival's success, ensuring that it engages with a broader audience and fosters a sense of welcome and inclusion among all segments of the community.

Ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all attendees is a fundamental aspect of ŻiguŻajg Festival's mission, where children, young audiences, and their families can revel in the joy of performing arts without encountering barriers. The festival is a firm believer in nurturing a positive and enriching environment that celebrates diversity and encourages creativity for all.

Moreover, the festival includes sensory-friendly performances, enabling children and individuals with sensory sensitivities to engage fully with the shows. Additionally, educational elements are woven into many performances, enriching the audience's understanding and learning experience. All selected venues are made accessible to individuals with disabilities, ensuring that everyone can comfortably participate in the festival's events.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org.