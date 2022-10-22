ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for children and young people is back with a jam-packed programme filled with art, dance and theatre in live and digital forms.

The festival will run between November 18 and 27.

The festival has also curated a hybrid program consisting of events that can be accessed both live and digitally.

Fondazzjoni Kreattività chairman Rupert Cefai said the festival has served both as a great source of entertainment but most importantly, as a source of enlightenment to audiences of various ages.

Cefai said this was why the digital school programme was pushed forward even further, since it has proven to be increasingly convenient for numerous schools and students to connect and join in on the fun without having to pay any additional charges.”

Arts Minister Owen Bonnici highlighted the importance of such a festival in giving children and younger people a chance to voice and express their thoughts.

He said the festival will teach them how to communicate in several special ways through the art of dance, drama and music.

"For children and young people to develop, create, think and play they require imagination. Theatre is the best platform to precisely do this and discover the limitless potential of their imaginations and abilities," Bonnici added.

This year, ŻiguŻajg will also be curating the shows at the Malta Book Festival, happening at MFCC Ta’ Qali between 23-27 November.

For more information or to book your tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org.