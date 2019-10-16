The ninth edition of the ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children will run from November 15 to 24.

This year, the festival will focus on topical issues including the environment, multiculturalism and integration, bullying, sexual identity, and young people’s role in society.

At the launch, Minister for Justice, Culture, and Local Government Owen Bonnici stated that “the ŻiguŻajg Festival was conceived to instil a love for creativity and the arts in children and young people. A couple of years later, it is still doing just that; showcasing beautiful performances and wonderful shows from Malta and all over the world, whilst also getting better and improving during the years.”

Talking about the programme as a whole, Festival Director Daniel Azzopardi said: “the 2019 programme will comprise 21 projects and nine creative forms. Five projects have been commissioned especially for the Festival, and another five are co-productions with other public cultural entities. This means that this edition will have no fewer than 10 premieres and over 130 collaborating artists.”

Joe Zammit performing JamBoy during the launch of ŻiguŻajg 2019

Most of the initiatives will take place in Valletta and Gozo, as part of the strategy of making culture and the arts more accessible to everyone.

Rupert Cefai, Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività, said that: “ŻiguŻajg will welcome over 8,000 schoolchildren through its doors this year, and will continue its engagement in Gozo, ensuring that schoolchildren will also have the opportunity to attend festival performances.”

This is in line with ŻiguŻajg's outreach programme that, apart from activities in Valletta and Gozo, will also see a touring show in schools as well as an allocation of tickets for minority groups.

ŻiguŻajg is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività. For more information and to book tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org.