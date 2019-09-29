An information session for school heads, teachers and cultural mentors will be held on Wednesday where they will have early access to festival event tickets.

The ninth edition of the ŻiguŻajg Festival will be held between November 15 and 24, aimed at children aged up to 16. Heads of schools, teachers, and cultural mentors are being invited to attend an information meeting on Wednesday, at which festival director Daniel Azzopardi will give an exclusive preview of the festival programme. Those attending will also benefit from priority booking.

The ŻiguŻajg Festival schools programme is free of charge while tickets for the public will be on sale in October. Educators are being en­couraged to in­troduce their students to the arts and enable them to enjoy an unforgettable experience at one of the various performances and workshops on offer for schools.

With 21 productions from 11 countries in the programme, students are being offered a variety of performances in dance, theatre, music, film, puppetry, visual arts and much more. From opportunities to develop their talents, to experiences that will stimulate creative skills and imagination, the 2019 ŻiguŻajg Festival programme ensures a multitude of creative learning opportunities for all audiences. All productions will be linked to specific learning outcomes to ensure that children and young people are provided access to creative arts and culture as part of their development. Certain projects are accompanied by a resource pack that can be used in class.

Schools may also wish to encourage students, parents and carers to attend events taking place during the afternoons and at weekends.

Bookings for the individual productions will be processed through the festival’s online portal, which will be open immediately after the meeting.

Those attending the meeting will be asked to sign a registration sheet on the day, and the festival programme, information on events, seating capa­city and online booking links will be forwarded to them by e-mail.

Schools that are not represented at the meeting will receive the information by e-mail on Thursday.

The information meeting will take place on Wednesday at 10am in Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. To confirm the attendance of a school representative, register online at www.ziguzajg.org/schools/schools-meeting-registration/ by not later than tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ziguzajg.org/schools/schools-festival/ or call 2122 3200.