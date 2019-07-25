The ŻiguŻajg Season, a brand new programme of events for children and their families taking place all year round, brings to mind the enthusiasm generated with the launch of the International Children and Young People Arts Festival way back in 2011.

A collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, the Season is the result of an increased need for regular activities taking place throughout the year that cater for the 0-12 age bracket. The ŻiguŻajg Season will, in fact, further develop what good is created by the festival by bringing audiences closer to live performances and instil in them an appreciation of arts and culture. It will also offer creatives increased opportunities and a professional framework where to develop new work and engage in their practices throughout the year.

With over 100 activities varying from film to storytelling, dance to puppetry, and multi-sensory arts to music workshops, the ŻiguŻajg Season aims to provide the youngest with a highly diverse interactive arts experience. Add to the mix a series of entertaining events developed in partnership with the Malta Chamber of Scientists that will champion the close links between science, technology, engineering, mathematics, with activities for all the family. While ŻiguŻajg Season will see the development of new productions by some of the foremost artists in the field, it will nonetheless build upon the successful legacy of ŻiguŻajg Festival. In fact, a selection of past festival commissions that are known to have gone down well with audiences will be making a comeback this season.

This has been confirmed by Daniel Azzopardi, ŻiguŻajg festival director and Spazju Kreattiv programme manager: “While ŻiguŻajg Festival will continue to serve as an annual showcase, the Season will be the platform for artists to develop their skills and for audiences to be entertained all year round to what best the sector has to offer.

This venture is part of our continued aim to nurture appreciation in the arts through the production of highly diverse and quality-driven initiatives.”

Everyone is encouraged to book early in order to avoid disappointment, while those interested in attending a series of events throughout the year can benefit from multiple discount packages. Group rates and school bookings are also available, while culture pass eligible performances will be announced later on.

This and more information is now available on the newly revamped ŻiguŻajg website https://www.ziguzajg.org/ or by calling 2122 3200.