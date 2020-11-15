ŻiguŻajg Festival is back and the fun begins this coming Friday, November 20. The 10-day-long festival forms part of a special anniversary edition with a twist, which will continue to live on virtually this time round.

With no intention of letting the pandemic stop them dead in their tracks, this year ŻiguŻajg decided that it was high time they bring the art to you, at home.

Yes that’s right – for their 10th anniversary they’ve put together a special programme of events that will be streamed online for your viewing pleasure.

The jam-packed programme of events for all ages ensures that everyone is bound to find the perfect show to suit them. This is also not your typical virtual festival, as ŻiguŻajg have taken into consideration the importance of having audiences interact with their shows, aiming to keep the magic of live theatre alive and kicking from home.

The festival has also gone the extra mile of preparing guides which will explain ways to interact with these shows by means of props that can easily be found around the house, with the intention of making this an entertaining, interactive and physically engaging experience for all of the family.

These packs are now available online and will guide you on ways to better understand each show and make this year’s festival more than just a sedentary experience. All these shows are also available for schools and can be accessed through our school bookings section online.

Even though this has been a tough year for everyone, we understand that limiting as much physical interaction as possible is the safest way to proceed with a festival of this magnitude. This is why we took the virtual route and introduced the ŻiguŻajg family ticket, a €7 ticket which will allow you to not only watch each show yourself but watch it with multiple members of your family from the safety of your own home.

Every ticket for every show available for your viewing pleasure will cost no more than €7 and once purchased can be used for however many family members you would like to join in on the fun as opposed to buying one ticket per family member. This is a unique chance to have your own ŻiguŻajg party at home! In addition to this we will also be debuting our 10-year festival documentary on Facebook on November 20 as well as launching a programme of webinars for industry professionals with speaker’s panels full of recognised artists and professionals from local and international cultural sectors which can be registered for online.

Don’t miss out on all the fun! ŻiguŻajg festival will run from November 20 till November 29.

For the full programme of events and for more information on the festival please visit www.ZiguZajg.org or call on 2122 3200 today.