Suspended by FIFA for meddling in the activities of the national football association, Zimbabwe hit back Friday saying it was right to interfere due to graft and sexual abuse allegations against officials.

Governing body FIFA on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya from participating in international football citing government interference in the running of the sport.

Zimbabwe government Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board in November last year citing various charges including graft, fraud and sexual abuse of female referees.

