United States coach Gregg Berhalter handed a surprise recall to central defender Walker Zimmerman for Saturday’s World Cup last-16 clash against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Nashville defender Zimmerman, who was dropped for Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran, returns to the starting line-up in place of Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers to resume his partnership with Fulham’s Tim Ream.

Zimmerman started the USA’s first two games of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 0-0 stalemate against England, conceding a crucial late penalty against the Welsh.

