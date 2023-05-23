Zimpler, a fintech company providing seamless and secure account-to-account (A2A) payment solutions, has been awarded the “Best Payment Provider in the Nordics” accolade at the BSG Awards, which took place in Riga, Latvia, on May 16 and 17.

The BSG Awards are held every year during the MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, the leading gambling industry conference of the Baltic and Scandinavian region. The awards were launched in 2019, to quickly become the most coveted and prestigious gaming industry prizes in the region.

The BSG Awards recognize the best in the Baltic and Scandinavian gaming industry and the winners in each category are chosen with an online secret vote by the attending delegates of the conference.

This year Zimpler was nominated for Best Payment Provider both in the Baltics and in the Nordics categories and was pitted against other industry giants.

Johan Strand, CEO at Zimpler, said: “This award represents the recognition of the hard work that the team has put in, developing outstanding user flow and conversion for the gaming segment in the Nordics. The key for us has been working in tight cooperation with our customers, developing new flows and a fantastic custom branded experience.”

Zimpler was founded in Sweden in 2012 and provides tailored solutions for seamless and secure account-to-account payments for both B2C and B2B. The company has offices in Sweden, Malta and Brazil. The opening of new premises in Sao Paulo last year provided Zimpler with the opportunity to prepare the ground for the official launch in the country, which was announced this month with a party held in Malta. With the number of companies and individuals opting to use online payment services, Zimpler is on a mission to be the universal way to pay and get paid.