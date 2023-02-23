Zimpler, a Swedish fintech company, providing seamless and secure account-to-account payment solutions with offices in Sweden, Malta and Brazil, is officially launching its first Zimpler iGaming AML Round Table.

The event aims to educate and spark discussion around how to efficiently prevent and manage money laundering and terrorist financing risks by focusing on a number of topics and processes relevant for all participants. The round table will be led by Jonathan Hjelmåker, Zimpler’s Head of Operations and Head of AML, and will see the participation of iGaming companies based in Malta.

Combating money laundering and terrorist financing is a question of sustainability, as expressed in United Nations´ Sustainable Development Goal 16.4, which pledges: “By 2030 to significantly reduce illicit financial and arms flows, strengthen recovery and return of stolen assets, and combat all forms of organized crime.”

The iGaming sector is at particular risk of being used for money laundering and terrorist financing and Zimpler desires to not only provide payment solutions to its clients, but also other value-added services such as sharing best practices in AML/CTF.

“For Zimpler, AML is so much more than tick-the-box compliance or meeting a legal minimum, it is a core of our business and our reason for existence. We want to be a positive force in everything we do and ensure that our services and those offered by our partners are exclusively used for legitimate purposes. It is for this reason that we implement Fintech Europe’s best AML Program,” said Hjelmåker.

Zimpler will continue to expand the AML Round Tables to other segments and markets. The aim is to discuss AML/CTF related topics and share experiences and insights in a non-competing setting to help their clients so that their services will not be used for money laundering, terrorist financing or other financial crimes.