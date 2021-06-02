Ukraine will be led at Euro 2020 by Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and Italy’s Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, coach Andriy Shevchenko said naming his 26-man squad on Tuesday.

Zinchenko, who plays as a midfielder in the national team, cut a distraught figure after the Premier League champion’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Saturday’s Champions League final in Porto.

The 24-year-old, along with Malinovskyi, is a key figure in the formation of Shevchenko’s team ahead of the competition, which was delayed from last year.

