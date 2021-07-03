Oleksandr Zinchenko said Ukraine will need to play the “game of their lives” to beat England in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome.

The Manchester City player scored and then set up Artem Dovbyk’s last-gasp winner as Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in the last 16.

Ukraine have matched their run to the last eight of the 2006 World Cup, when coach Andriy Shevchenko was the team’s star striker, and hope to reach a first semi-final at a major tournament.

