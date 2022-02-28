Pep Guardiola says Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Peterborough on Tuesday.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zinchenko was an unused substitute for City’s victory against Everton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old attended an anti-war vigil in Manchester city centre following the invasion and sent a since-deleted social media message that was fiercely critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zinchenko was moved to tears by the display of support for Ukraine from Everton fans during City’s Premier League game at Goodison Park on Saturday.

