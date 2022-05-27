Oleksandr Zinchenko says he wants to give Ukrainians something to smile about as his team prepares for next week’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland.

The match, taking place in Glasgow next Wednesday, was rescheduled from March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine are certain to earn the support of fans around the world in their first competitive match since the war started and Manchester City defender Zinchenko said he was “shaking inside” at the prospect.

“Ukraine is still alive,” the 25-year-old defender told the BBC. “Ukraine is going to fight until the end. This is our mentality. We never give up.

