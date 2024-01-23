Alessandro Zinnari, the Santa Lucia coach, is relieved that his team’s hard work in training is finally paying off as the Saints have rediscovered their scoring touch to secure vital back-to-back victories over Gżira United and Birkirkara.

On Sunday, the Saints defied the odds to overcome European football chasers Birkirkara by the odd goal in three to move just two points adrift of safety.

“There haven’t been major changes in how we work, it’s just that finally we are managing to finish off the scoring chances that we are creating and that is putting us in a better position to win matches,” Zinnari said.

“My players have been working hard since the start of the season and during the first part of the campaign we struggled to put the ball into the net and that made it tough for us to win matches.

