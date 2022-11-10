Morocco coach Walid Regragui called up Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi for his World Cup squad Thursday, less than two weeks before they kick off against Croatia.

“We worked hard on this list with the staff, it’s the best possible line-up to defend our colours,” Regragui told journalists in Rabat.

He admitted that some players would be disappointed at being left out, but said the team wanted to do “something big”.

