Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke out against racism on Wednesday after a heated exchange with former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku during the Italian Cup quarter-final in which he evoked voodooism.

The Milan striker squared up to his Inter counterpart in Tuesday’s match, accusing the Belgian international of using voodoo, according to Italian media reports.

On Wednesday the Swede took to Twitter, writing; “In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM.

“We are all the same race – we are all equal!! We are all PLAYERS some better then others.”

The heated altercation between the pair began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta