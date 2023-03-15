AC Milan’s veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named on Thursday in Sweden’s squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s age record.

Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff’s Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27.

He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.

“Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while,” coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

