Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Monday he felt great to be back from injury “at last” for Sweden’s upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers after being ruled out of Euro 2020.

The AC Milan forward retired from international football five years ago but announced a comeback ahead of the European Championship.

He only managed two appearances in World Cup qualifying in March before injury prevented him from playing at the Euro.

“It feels good to be back at last,” said the 40-year-old ahead of crucial games against Georgia on Thursday and Spain three days later.

