From writer-director Jim Jarmusch (Paterson, Gimme Danger) comes a star-studded horror comedy featuring an ensemble cast of Jarmusch regulars (Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits) and newcomers to the fold (Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane).

The Dead Don’t Die is a raucous, rueful and satirical glimpse at American habits and desires at the end of the world – a comically terrifying state of the nation addressed in a true cinematic original.

In the small sleepy town of Centerville, something is not quite right.

The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviours. No one quite knows why.

News reports are scary and scientists are concerned. But no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville.

The dead rise from their graves and savagely attack and feast on the living, and the citizens of the town must battle for their survival.

The film will show today and on Friday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 8.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta. There will be extra shows on August 15 and 17 at 8.30pm, and on August 22 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.