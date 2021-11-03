Zombies, scary clowns, witches and skeletal figures drew about 1,500 people underground in Nadur last Sunday as the local council organised a ‘haunted shelter’ for the very first time on Halloween.

The event, which was held in lieu of mass events due to the COVID-19 health restrictions, saw the war shelter in Nadur Square decorated with eerie furniture and props and featuring special effects, spooky lighting and projections.

There were also six mechanically operated figures and seven actors, under the direction of the artistic direction of Jamie Camilleri, animated the event.

The whole experience lasted around seven to eight minutes. The public entered for free but they were invited to donate money in aid of Arka Foundation.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri also attended the activity, together with the mayor of Nadur, Edward Said.

The event was held in collaboration with BETA Entertainment Theatre Academy, the Ministry for Gozo and the Cultural Heritage Directorate.