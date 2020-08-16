Gordon Micallef will lead a continued professional education seminar on cybersecurity on Wednesday, September 9, from 2 to 5pm. It will be delivered online via Zoom.

Micallef has over 20 years’ experience in Digital Strategy, Customer Experience and Cyber Risks services.

The seminar, which qualifies for three hours (core competencies) of CPE Continued Professional Education, is organised by the University of Malta’s Department of Accountancy in collaboration with Malta University Consulting Ltd.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt