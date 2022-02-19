Kurt Zouma was taunted by Newcastle fans who jeered the West Ham defender and waved inflatable cats at him during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Zouma was back in the spotlight after the France international pulled out of last weekend’s draw at Leicester, having fallen ill just minutes before kick-off.

Newcastle supporters showed no mercy to the 27-year-old, who was making his second Premier League appearance since a video emerged that showed him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

Zouma was fined two weeks’ wages by West Ham and dropped by his personal kit supplier Adidas.

