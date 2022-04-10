Żurrieq were crowned as the National Amateur League champions after they beat Attard 2-1 in the championship decider at the Tedesco Stadium on Sunday.

The match turned out to be a lively affair with Attard taking the lead on 21 minutes through Nigel Spiteri.

Żurrieq came back strongly and they managed to level matters just past the half hour mark through Adrian Caruana.

From then on, there was little separating either side with the match looking set to go into extra-time.

However, Żurrieq had other plans as they managed to notch the winner two minutes into stoppage time through Ivan Bojovic.

