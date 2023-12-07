Last season, newly promoted Żurrieq FC shocked the BOV Challenge League as they secured their status in the second tier as early as possible by filling the final top six spot of the table before the teams were divided midway through the league campaign.

This season, after a summer of changes within the club including that of its coaching staff, Żurrieq had a dream start as they won their first four matches, with their opening fixture ending in a statement 5-0 victory over Żebbug Rangers who had just been relegated from the BOV Premier League.

Despite this, the next four matches were what coach Saviour Debono Grech referred to as ‘turbulent times’ for the club as they conceded 11 goals and scored just two in three defeats and a draw. This run however found its end on Saturday against penultimate placed St Andrews when Ivan Francisco scored a hattrick to counter goals from Liam Scicluna and Roderick Taliana to secure a precious win.

