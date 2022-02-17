One of my earliest football recollections is the huge crowds that used to frequent the Schreiber Sports Ground in the Fifties and early Sixties.

Each and every weekend, thousands of eager spectators would fill every nook and corner of the old ground. I was brought up at Tal-Borg Street in Paola which is the street that connects the entrance of the ground to Paola Square.

All day long, every Saturday and Sunday, private buses would stop in front of the main entrance to unload players and supporters and to take back home the winners and the vanquished.

Many were the incidents which I witnessed. Some were trivial while others were serious. Despite everything, however, were the good old days of Maltese football, especially in the lower divisions.

