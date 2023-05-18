An area of farmland in Żurrieq has been slated for development after a case officer recommended the Planning Authority approve an application that would convert the ODZ-facing site into a residential area.

The land is 12,000 square metres - the equivalent in size of just over one and a half football pitches.

Grand Property Holdings Ltd has applied for a zoning change that would convert the farmland alongside Triq In-Nigret to a residential area with a maximum building height of three floors.

The PA’s executive council will hear the application on Tuesday.

Żurrieq residents have written to their MPs, warning them of the impact on the area if the application is approved.

"If the zone is made available for development as proposed in the application not only will agricultural land be lost, not only will biodiversity suffer, not only will pollution and traffic will increase, because of a newly built road, but this application will reduce important open spaces and will forever ruin the area, and above all continue to reduce the quality of life of Żurrieq residents who have already suffered the consequences of over-development," the letter says.

This happening despite promises for more open green spaces, urban greening and planning reform, the letter continues.

The letter was sent to all MPs representing the locality including the PL's Miriam Dalli, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Owen Bonnici and Omar Farrugia; and the PN's Toni Bezzina, and Stanley Zammit.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech were also sent a copy.

There were some 1,500 objections to the application when plans were first published in 2019 and the Żurrieq local council garnered a similar number of signatures in a petition signed against the project.

Last Friday, the case officer recommended the Planning Authority grant the permit.

“The idea that such a permit is even being considered indicates that the destruction of agricultural land, loss of historical dwellings and elimination of the ħitan tas-sejjiegħ (rubble walls) were not even considered," one objector said.

The site, bordering an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) area was first set for development in 2006 through The South Malta Local Plan which designated the land as a residential area.

Ex-environment minister is company architect

Local plans dictate what forms of development are allowed in different geographical areas.

They are often cited as a key contributor to overdevelopment, especially through the infamous ‘rationalisation’ of development boundaries, which increased building zones and led to an unprecedented urban sprawl.

The 2006 local plans were completed under then-planning minister George Pullicino, who is now the architect representing Grand Property Holdings.

Matthew Borg has lived in the area for two years and says that construction works have not stopped in Nigret since he moved to the area.

“Here (Nigret) is mostly made up of fields and I fear that many permits are being issued because of the 2006 local plans,” he said.

"To add salt to the wound, it is the architect of this application, Geroge Pullicino, who was environment minister and the architect of the local plans," he said.

He said permits such as this contradict government promises to increase green and open spaces and efforts to safeguard farming.