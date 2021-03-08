Żurrieq Futsal registered their third win of the season as they saw off Qormi 6-3 in a match played at the De La Salle Pavillion.

It was an entertaining encounter with Żurrieq having most of the initiative while Qormi were happy to operate on the counter.

This win helped Żurrieq to add three more points to their tally as they now stand on the nine-point mark in the table.

For Qormi, this was another defeat that leaves them last in the standings.

