The Żurrieq Half Marathon returns on the athletics calendar this month after an absence of two years as the 2020 and 2021 editions were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 and race organisers have been boosted by the news that Express Trailers have again renewed their three-year sponsorship of the race for another three years.

“Express Trailers are delighted that for the third time, they are pledging their main sponsorship to this very popular race, which they have been supporting and watching its popularity grow for the past six editions,” a statement said.

This year’s event will mark the 23rd edition and this will effectively see Express Trailers supporting this race in the run up to its 25th edition in two years’ time.

