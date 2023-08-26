A Żurrieq jeweller was tied up and seriously injured on Friday evening when two thieves entered the shop, stole items and assaulted him.

The 67-year-old Fgura man was found tied up and injured behind a locked door by police officers answering a call about a disturbance at a jewellery shop on Triq Dun Ġużepp Żammit in Żurrieq. The call came in at around 8pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to gain access to the shop. A medical crew then rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police at the robbery and assault site. Photo: Police CMRU

Police believe two people were involved in the robbery, which saw thieves make away with an undisclosed number of items.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry into the case. The police are also conducting their own investigation.