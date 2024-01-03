The Żurrieq Residents' Association has urged the government to designate a site at Nigret as a community open space. The site is currently the subject of two applications for the building of apartments.

"Since May, we have unified in opposition to the construction of more apartments on agricultural land. Our objection is not simply because such development might occur adjacent to, behind, or near our properties, but because Żurrieq cannot sustain such expansion at the cost of more agricultural land. This development would exacerbate traffic congestion, compound existing infrastructural issues, degrade the quality of life for local residents, and further diminish the unique character of our village, all for the sake of additional real estate speculation benefiting a select few," the NGO said in a letter to the prime minister.

It said it was requesting the consideration of the approximately 12 acres of land in Nigret to be included in the government's initiative to create open spaces.

The area in question is predominantly government-owned. Nigret serves as a vital green lung for Żurrieq, offering ecological, recreational, and aesthetic value to our community.

The NGO observed that according to a recent study by the Housing Authority on first-time buyers, Żurrieq is the second most preferred destination for new property owners in Malta. "This influx is drastically reshaping the area's demographic landscape, signalling a profound sociological shift. In this context, the development of Nigret is endangering the environmental integrity and rural characteristics of the area, failing to contribute positively towards the quality of life of the community and the overall social wellbeing."

The NGO said the site should be designated as a rural conservation area, which would serve as a recreational and ecological haven for residents and farmers alike.

This initiative could include the creation of walking trails, picnic areas, native plantations, and spaces for community events, aligning with the government's greening projects.