Works to regenerate a rural area in Żurrieq have been completed, thanks to a €55,000 injection of European Union funds.

The works in the areas of Triq il-Barrieri and Triq il-Wied saw workers install benches made of recycled material, plant new trees and add information panels with details about flora that grows in the area.

Żurrieq mayor Rita Grima said that the project was implemented by the local council with the help of the Gal Xlokk Foundation and was made possible thanks to EU funding. She urged residents to look after the site and keep it clean and tidy.

A total of 11 local councils have tapped EU funding to regenerate open spaces in their respective localities, with around €500,000 in funding disbursed in all, parliamentary secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that a similar project in another part of Żurrieq, Wied Fulija, would soon be completed. That project will see a former landfill turned into an open public place.