Cantate Domino, the parish choir of Żurrieq, will animate a thanksgiving Mass on Sunday at 6pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of its foundation.

The choir will be directed by Fr Anton Briffa, OFM Cap. The organist will be M’Fiorella Fenech Vella.

At the end of the Mass, the choir will sing its hymn, which was composed by the choir’s founder, Fr Michael D’Amato, and whose lyrics were written by Fr Frans Camilleri.

Afterwards the statue of St Catherine will be taken out of its niche at the start of festivities in honour of the saint.