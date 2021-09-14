A pilot project in Zurrieq will be connecting youths with ideas to build a sustainable business to others in their locality who could provide them with guidance to develop their concepts further.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said many young people have great ideas but don't know where to start.

"We have launched this initiative because we believe in the creative ideas and enthusiasm our young people have," Dalli said.

She explained the initiative would connect young people to experienced business owners in Zurrieq to be able to provide them with mentoring and suggestions.

Dalli also said it was important that the initiative connected people within their locality so that the youths were in an environment they were familiar with.

Young people from Zurrieq who were interested in taking part in the initiative 'Youths for Sustainable Communities' could contact the local council from 14 October, Dalli said.

She said she hoped to extend this initiative to other localities in the near future.